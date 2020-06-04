Bradford City announced on their retained list last month that 10 players are leaving the club, including midfield pair Jake Reeves and Hope Akpan.

The Bantams may therefore target some midfielders this summer. Here are five recommended signings, all of whom are free agents-

Lee Frecklington- He is a vastly experienced midfielder in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances in his career. The ex-Rotherham United man is available after being released by Lincoln City. He helped the Imps gain promotion from League Two in 2019.

Paul Lewis- The former Macclesfield Town midfielder made 40 appearances for Cambridge United this past season and scored five goals. Lewis, who is 25 years old, would be a shrewd free transfer signing by Bradford as he is young and experienced at this level.

Samir Carruthers- He is also following Lewis out of the exit door at Cambridge this summer. The ex-Aston Villa and Sheffield United man would add more options and depth to Bradford’s midfield options and is proven in League Two.

Levi Sutton- The versatile 23-year-old is a player Bradford boss Stuart McCall managed at Glanford Park last season. Sutton came up through the youth ranks with the Iron but is leaving the club for free. Could McCall bring him to Valley Parade?

Elliott Whitehouse- Grimsby Town announced on their retained list that he will not be offered a new deal. He will be weighing up his options over the coming months but could be seen as an ideal candidate for Bradford as they look to bring some players in.



