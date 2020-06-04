There is definitely little love lost between Leeds United fans and the followers of their most bitter of rivals from across the Pennines, Manchester United. There might be more kindling for that fire with news that Manchester United are tracking Peterborough wonderkid Ricky-Jade Jones according to Sky Sports.

Posh, an outfit renowned for finding and developing talent have seen their former Under-18 midfielder come on in leaps and bounds since he was promoted to the first-team set-up at the start of this year.

Manchester United, as well as Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, are said to be looking closely at the youngster ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, whenever that may be in this crazy season.

Jones, who is not 18 until November, has featured in 11 Sky Bet League One games since making his debut in late October last year. It is fair to say that he has also caught the eye, no more so than in the four cup games he has played spread across the FA Cup and EFL Trophy. In these four cup games, the youngster has scored four goals including one in the FA Cup Third Round defeat to Premier League Burnley.

Manchester United’s interest means that it is also a case of Leeds United missing out – the Whites also having sustained interest in the youngster in January. This interest saw them make a number of enquiries to Barry Fry who is in charge of transfer scenarios at London Road.

Per the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry details Leeds United’s interest during the January transfer window. Set against the backdrop of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, Fry comments on the fact the Whites were more determined in their pursuit. Commenting on this he said: “Leeds were actually the most determined to sign Ricky. They were on several times as they think Ricky is going to be the next Tammy Abraham. I told them if that’s the case he must be worth £15 million already!”

Jones is definitely a much sought-after player. Not only are Manchester United looking to move for him but Peterborough has also turned down a £2million offer from a Premier League side when the young forward was just 16. All that aside, what is clear with Manchester United circling is that any Leeds United interest in Ricky-Jade Jones must surely be over with.