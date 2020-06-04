Leyton Orient released their retained list on Tuesday and announced that striking duo Matt Harrold and James Alabi are leaving the club.

The O’s could therefore be in the hunt for some strikers this summer. Here are recommended targets-

Shay McCartan, free- He has been released by fellow League Two side Bradford City. The ex-Accrington Stanley and Lincoln City forward made 22 appearances for the Bantams this past season and scored four goals. He will eager for another opportunity this summer.

Chris Porter, Crewe Alexandra- The experienced striker is out of contract with the Railwaymen at the end of this month and faces a nervous wait over his future with the Cheshire side. If he is leaving, Orient could swoop in. He has bagged 41 goals for Crewe over the past three years.

Kabongo Tshimanga, Boreham Wood- The promising striker scored 18 goals in the National League this term and many fancy another crack at the Football League. He played for MK Dons as a youngster but dropped into non-league three years ago.

Rhys Murphy, Yeovil Town- He impressed for the Glovers in the fifth tier last term, chipping in with 17 goals, and could be considered by Orient. The ex-Arsenal youth player has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Forest Green Rovers and Gillingham in the past.

Kazaiah Sterling, Tottenham Hotspur- Could Ross Embleton bring him back to Brisbane Road for next season? The young forward joined the O’s on loan in January but he didn’t feature. He has also previously had stints at Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers.

Can Leyton Orient push into the promotion picture next season?