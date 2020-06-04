Swansea City forward Andre Ayew was managed by West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic at West Ham United.

As the Baggies’ boss scours the transfer market for reinforcements this summer, could he turn to a familiar face?

Ayew, who is 30 years old, may be sold by fellow Championship side Swansea as he only has a year left on his deal at the Liberty Stadium.

The forward has done well for the Swans under Steve Cooper this season, scoring 14 goals and gaining five assists in 36 games in all competitions.

With West Brom going for promotion to the Premier League when the campaign resumes, they will need reinforcements to prepare for a return to the top flight if they get over the line and Ayew fits the bill.

The Ghana international is experienced and has played at the top level before. He would also add more options and depth to the Baggies’ squad.

Ayew moved to England to join Swansea in 2015 from French Ligue 1 side Marseille and bagged a respectable 12 goals in his first season in the Premier League to earn a move to West Ham.

He then went onto score 12 goals in 50 games for the Hammers before returning to Swansea in January 2018.

Ayew couldn’t prevent the Welsh side from relegation and spent last season out on loan at Fenerbahce. However, he has returned to the Swans this term and proved himself.

