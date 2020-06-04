Preston North End boss Alex Neil managed Middlesbrough’s Jonny Howson at former club Norwich City.

The midfielder is out of contract at Boro this summer as it stands so could the Lilywhites’ manager look to sign him on a free transfer?

Howson, who is 32 years old, played a key part in the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs under Neil five years ago.

He now lines up for Boro in the Championship and has been a regular for the Riverside club since joining them in 2017 from Norwich.

Howson is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances in his lengthy career. If he does become a free agent this summer, then it would not be a surprise for him to have a few clubs after him.

Although he doesn’t really fit the bill of Preston’s transfer policy of the past few years, i.e signing young players and developing them, he has got pedigree at this level and would boost their squad.

Howson started his career at Leeds United and went onto play 225 games for the Whites. He helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion to the Championship in 2010.

He signed for Norwich in January 2012 and spent five-and-a-half years at Carrow Road before Middlesbrough signed him.

Although this is just an opinion piece, Preston are expected to be in the hunt for new signings again this summer and Neil’s relationship with Howson makes him an attractive proposition for the Lancashire side.

Should Preston try and sign Howson on a free?