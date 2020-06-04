Sheffield Wednesday has just announced that young defender Osaze Urhoghide has agreed to a 12-month contract extension that will extend his time at Hillsborough through until summer next year.

The impressive right-back, who will turn 20 at the start of next month, joined the Owls in a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon at the start of July last year with many thinking he was destined for the Under-23s at Hillsborough.

That initial thought was correct and the young Londoner did, indeed, begin his time in South Yorkshire with the Owls Under-23s outfit. A promising start with the Under-23s has seen his cachet at the South Yorkshire club rocket and he is now a part of the first-team plans of Garry Monk.

The powerfully-built youngster made his debut for the first-team in the FA Cup win away at Brighton and Hove Albion, playing the full 90 minutes. The first of three Championship appearances came a week later at home to table-toppers Leeds United.

His display in that game, where he helped to largely negate the effect of Gjanni Alioski and Jack Harrison, was impressive and it drew many admiring glances his way.

A 2-0 victory against the Whites was dampened somewhat by two big losses in his other two Sky Bet Championship appearances. These were a 5-0 battering by Blackburn Rovers and a 3-0 loss against a struggling reading outfit.

Sheffield Wednesday will be gearing up to get back underway when football starts again in the Championship on June 20. It will be interesting to see if Urhoghide is bloodied any further this season.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Urhoghide contract extension

