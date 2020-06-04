According to The News, Argentine midfielder Fernando Forestieri is yet to sign a new deal at Hillsborough.

The 30-year-old has made 89 appearances for Wednesday since his arrival in 2015 from Watford. ‘Fessi’, as he known as by fans will see his deal expire on the 30th June, unless an extension until the end of the season or beyond is agreed.

It would be a massive loss if Wednesday is unable to agree a new deal with Forestieri. In the current SWFC squad, only Atdhe Nuhiu (47), who has played over 130 games more, has outscored Forestieri (40). In addition, only three players have racked up more assists than the Rosario-born forward. ‘Fessi’ has been one of the best players in recent times to pull on the famous blue and white stripes of Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday have already announced new deals for two other players this week, but there has been no news yet on Forestieri. Having previously attracted interest from elsewhere, including the Premier League, Forestieri is unlikely to be short of options should he be available as a free agent from July 1st, but many Wednesdayites would be saddened to see the Argentinian leave.

Despite being highly controversial, Forestieri may take a similar approach to that of Charlton Athletic forward Lyle Taylor. ‘Fessi’ is at a crucial time in his career, with Wednesday set to spend another season in the Championship, the forward may be looking to try and strike a deal with a top-flight club. Like Taylor, Forestieri may feel it is a too bigger risk to play the remainder of the season.