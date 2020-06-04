Speaking to Polish news outlet Przeglad Sportowy, Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has revealed that he is aiming to make his return from an ACL injury in October.

22-year-old defensive midfielder Krystian Bielik joined Derby County in a club-record fee last summer. He signed from Arsenal for a rumoured £7 million after a thoroughly impressive season while on loan with Charlton Athletic.

Bielik featured heavily in the first half of the season, playing in either defensive midfield or at centre-back. However, he suffered an ACL injury in an Under-23s game against Spurs in January, bringing a premature end to his season.

Six to nine months was cited as the expected period on the sidelines and now, Bielik has moved to provide a positive update on his injury recovery. The Poland international had surgery in early February and speaking to Przeglad Sportowy in his native, Bielik has revealed that he has set October as his potential return date. He said:

“I think I will be ready to play in October. I have a return plan set up and it is fully implemented. The most important thing is that we are not in a hurry, time is not chasing us and Derby’s medical staff will not let me on the field too soon.

“The point is that the break in the game after the operation of the broken cruciate ligaments lasts nine months.

“Research says that returning to the field after six months is associated with up to 25% risk of injury renewal. After seven months, the risk drops to 20 per cent, after eight to just five, and after nine months it is only 2.5 per cent.

“The conclusion is simple: two or three months of waiting are worth it. So since I underwent surgery on February 6, I should be back on the pitch in October.”

Former Arsenal youngster Bielik played in 21 games across all competitions for Derby County before his injury. Now, with October set as his potential return date, the Rams will be hoping that his recovery goes as smoothly as possible to allow him to return to action in the early stages of next season.