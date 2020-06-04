Speaking to Birmingham Live, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said that Birmingham City would be “absolutely mad” if they turned down the chance to sign Hull City loan man Marcus Maddison this summer.

Attacking midfielder Marcus Maddison is out of contract this summer. His contract with parent club Peterborough United is set to expire this summer and will be getting his move away from London Road.

Maddison has long been linked with a move away from the Posh but a permanent transfer failed to materialise in January. Instead, he joined Hull City on loan until the end of the season. In his time at the KCOM Stadium, the 26-year-old has played in seven games, scoring one goal in the process.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has weighed in on the playmaker’s transfer situation. Speaking to Birmingham Live, Fry has said that Birmingham City – who tried to sign Maddison in January – would be “absolutely mad” to not go in for him this summer.

He said:

“He is a free agent and if they don’t go in for him now, they are absolutely mad. I would still recommend him for Blues, he does it on the field, he wins you games. There are a lot of players who are not everybody’s cup of tea but he is a fan’s favourite.



“He is high maintenance but last year his girlfriend had a baby and I think that settled him down so whoever gets him next year will have a bloke who has learned his lesson, will knuckle down and be a star in the Championship or wherever he goes.”

Maddison has impressed in League One with Peterborough United. The attacking midfielder has been one of the Football League’s most productive players at Posh, scoring 62 goals and laying on 92 assists in 249 games for the club (Transfermarkt).

Hull City are said to be unlikely to make a permanent move for Maddison this summer, opening the door for Birmingham City and other clubs to swoop in. Birmingham City fans, is Maddison a player you would like to see join the club this summer?

Would you take Marcus Maddison at Birmingham City this summer?