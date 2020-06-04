Chelsea are likely to loan out striker Ike Ugbo again for next season, as per a report by Coventry Live (via Football.London).

The youngster is set to leave Stamford Bridge for more first-team experience and has been linked with QPR and Coventry City.

The fact that Chelsea are looking to loan him out again is a boost to their respective chances of landing him this summer.

Ugbo, who is 21 years old, has spent this past campaign on loan at Roda JC and has scored 13 goals in 29 games for the Dutch second tier side.

The London-born forward is a product of the Chelsea academy but has never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he has been loaned out from Stamford Bridge at Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United in the past.

QPR will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad over the coming months as Mark Warburton gears up for his second season in charge at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops may see Ugbo as someone to bolster their attacking options for the next campaign but may have to face competition from Coventry.

The current League One table toppers will be busy this summer, especially if they secure promotion back to the Championship. The Sky Blues will need to strengthen their squad and Ugbo would give them more depth up front.

Chelsea have a decision to make on Ugbo’s next loan move away, will it be QPR, Coventry or neither?

Where will Ugbo go?