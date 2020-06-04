According to a report from West London Sport, Brentford are expected to release striker Nikos Karelis this summer.

Greek striker Nikos Karelis joined Brentford last summer on a free transfer after his departure from Belgian side KRC Genk. The striker arrived at Griffin Park to bolster Thomas Frank’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

However, in his first start for the Bees, Karelis suffered what would be a season-ending injury. The striker ruptured his ACL during Brentford’s 3-2 win over Millwall, bringing an early end to his first season in English football in October.

Karelis had only managed three substitute appearances prior to the injury and was yet to find the back of the net. Now, an update on his future with the club has emerged.

West London Sport claims that with Karelis’ contract expiring this summer, Brentford will not look to offer the Greek striker a new contract with the club. Midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo – who has been out of action since January – will be assessed ahead of a decision, with Brentford keen to see if he is fit before making a decision on his future with the club.

Karelis’ time with Brentford looks to be coming to a disappointing end. The striker arrived after a decent spell with Genk, where he netted 33 goals and provided eight assists in 75 appearances. Brentford fans were never able to see Karelis at his best, with his serious knee injury bringing a premature end to his time with the club.

Brentford fans, how do you feel about the club’s reported decision to let Karelis go?

