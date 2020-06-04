In news just released onto the club’s website, Sheffield Wednesday have announced that they are extending the deal of starlet defender Osaze Urhoghide by 12 months.

The impressive right-back, who will turn 20 at the start of next month, joined the Owls in a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon at the start of July last year with many thinking he was destined for the Under-23s at Hillsborough.

A promising start with the Under-23s has seen his cachet at the South Yorkshire club rocket and he is now a part of the first-team plans of Garry Monk.

The London-born teen made his debut for the first-team in the FA Cup win away at Brighton and Hove Albion, playing the full 90 minutes. The first of three Championship appearances came a week later at home to table-toppers Leeds United.

A 2-0 victory there was tempered by appearances against Blackburn and Reading with the youngster featuring in sides that suffered 5-0 and 3-0 defeats.

This is the second of recent 12-month contract extensions following Wednesday’s decision to also extend the Joey Pelupessy’s time in South Yorkshire.

There was much derision at Pelupessy being offered his 12-month extension but that shouldn’t be the case with Osaze Urhoghide – a player that fans see as a young prospect who will only improve during his time at the club.

Sheffield Wednesday will be gearing up to get back underway when football starts again in the Championship on June 20. It will be interesting to see if Urhoghide is bloodied any further this season.

