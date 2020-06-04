Hull City hold an option to sign Yeovil Town midfielder Alex John on a permanent basis.

The youngster joined the Tigers on loan in January and they can bring him to the KCOM Stadium permanently this summer, as detailed on theirofficial club website when they signed him.

John, who is 19 years old, linked up with Hull’s Under-23’s side when he made the move to East Yorkshire this past winter. Any permanent move from Grant McCann’s side would require a fee as he still has a year left on his contract at Huish Park.

The Welshman rose up through the youth ranks at Yeovil but despite being on their bench on a handful of occasions, he has never made a senior appearance for the National League side.

He penned his first professional contract with the Glovers last year but was soon snatched away.

Hull now face a decision to make on whether to land him permanently when his loan deal expires. John could potentially be a key player for their development squad over the next couple of seasons.

The Tigers have some exciting young players in their squad such as Keane Lewis-Potter, Brandon Fleming, Jacob Greaves and Max Sheaf who are all expected to go on to have big careers with the Championship side.

They have started to place more of an emphasis on their academy over the past few years and John was signed in January to further boost their youth ranks.

Hull currently sit 21st in the second tier table and are two points above the relegation zone with nine games of the season still to play.

Will Hull survive the drop this season?