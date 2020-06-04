West London Sport has reported that Brentford will assess the fitness of midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo before making a decision on his future, with his current deal set to expire this summer.

South African midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo is out of contract this summer. Mokotjo held down a spot in Thomas Frank’s first-team plans during the first half of the season but injury has put him out of action since January.

Now, a report has provided an update on the situation of Mokotjo. As per a report from West London Sport, Brentford will look to assess the fitness of the midfielder before opting to offer him a short-term deal or let him leave at the end of his current deal.

The report writes that Brentford have not made a long-term offer to Mokotjo because they already have long-term options in their midfield department.

Mokotjo, 29, has played in 24 games across all competitions so far this season, starting in 14 Championship games. In the process, he has netted one goal and laid on two assists, with one of his assists and his only goal coming in an impressive performance against Wigan Athletic.

The South African international has been with Brentford since the summer of 2017. Mokotjo joined the club from Dutch side FC Twente, where he had spent the last three years, notching up three goals and 15 assists in 105 games.

Mokotjo has seen Josh Dasilva hold down the defensive midfield spot in his absence during the second half of the season. Now, the midfielder will be hoping to prove his fitness in an effort to earn a new deal with Brentford.

Brentford fans, would you offer Mokotjo a new deal or let him go at the end of his current contract? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you sign Mokotjo to a new deal?