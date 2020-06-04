Peterborough United could lose star asset, Ricky-Jade Jones to Manchester United, with reports of the Premier League giants circling.

Barry Fry confirmed enquiries in January from “Several” big clubs, but The starlets idol Marcus Rashford may be enough to sway Jones towards the Red Devil’s.

When asked about interest, the 17-year-old said it doesn’t bother him “I’m in a good position right now and I’m enjoying football so it doesn’t distract me. It just gives me more motivation to show everyone what I can do.” Sky Sports reported

Liverpool are also rumoured to be monitoring the situation, and with the Champions elect having a good record with young talent, the decision is not quite as clear as it could be, although the young striker would probably be loaned out for development.

Whatever happens, Darragh McAntony, Peterborough supermodels is not one to be rolled in the dealings, and will secure a lucrative package, should Jones decide to move, that, obviously only if the offers do arrive.

In recent years Peterborough has proved something of a hotbed for talent, with the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and currently Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney and Sikiri Dembele all cutting their teeth in league one, Peterborough is also one of the clubs looking to complete the season, especially as it could prove quite the successful campaign, should the play-off route for completion work out in their benefit.

It Peterborough do manage to clinch promotion, Jones could well spend another season at London Road, albeit on loan, or as part of a future transfer deal.

