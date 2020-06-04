Charlton Athletic will have to replace striker Lyle Taylor after he departs this summer.

Here are five recommendations for who they could target to replace him-

Lawrence Shankland, Dundee United- He has been on fire for Dundee United this season, scoring 28 goals in 33 games in all competitions. The Scottish forward has caught the eye of clubs in England over the past couple of years having previously fired 62 goals in 73 appearances for Ayr United.

Lyndon Dykes, Livingston- The Australian has had an impressive campaign in the Scottish Premiership. He has managed 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games and could be worth a look by Charlton.

Cameron Jerome, Goztepe- He played with Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City. The experienced striker has also had spells with the likes of Stoke City, Norwich City and Derby County. Could the Addicks try and lure him back to England from Turkey this summer?

Armand Gnanduillet, Blackpool- The 6ft 4inc forward is out of contract at Bloomfield Road and is poised to become available on a free transfer. He has been linked with Charlton in the past and has been Blackpool’s top scorer over the past two seasons. The ex-Chesterfield man could be a steal on a free transfer.

Bright Enokbakhare, free- He is a free agent at the moment after being released by Wolves last month. The Nigerian, who is 22 years old, could be considered by Charlton as he is young and has a point to prove. He has spent time out on loan from Molineux at Kilmarnock, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

