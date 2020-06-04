Speaking to Blackburn Rovers’ official club website, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Stewart Downing has said that he would love to extend his stay at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

As it stands, veteran midfielder Stewart Downing is out of contract at Blackburn Rovers this summer. Downing penned a one-year deal with the club last summer and amid the current uncertainty surrounding contracts, Rovers are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Downing, 35, has impressed for Blackburn this season, showing his versatility and experience. Now, the midfielder has voiced his hope of extending his stay with the club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Downing has said that he would “love” to extend his stay at Ewood Park, adding that discussions have taken place with Tony Mowbray. He said:

“I spoke to the manager before the lockdown and we agreed that we’d speak once we got back in, which we have done. I’d love to stay and I think he would like me to stay as well.

“I’m not putting any pressure on him for an answer, I think we’ll have an answer from the club in the next couple of weeks. I’m pretty laid back about it to be honest. The main thing for me is to come back fit and ready to crack on with the games.

“The signs have been positive that he’d like me to stay, I’ve really enjoyed it at the club and would love to stay.”

Despite his age, Downing has notched up an impressive 36 appearances across all competitions. The former England international has scored three goals and laid on seven assists in the process, playing almost 3,000 minutes for Mowbray’s side playing in either his favoured position on left-wing, in central midfield or even at left-back.

Blackburn fans, would you like to see Downing sign a new deal?

