Newly promoted SPL side Dundee United have admitted that they would have to consider offers for their hotshot striker Larence Shankland should they be forthcoming.

That is a story written about here on The72 in more detail. What will be driving any interest in Shankland is that currency which strikers deal in – goals.

According to the Daily Record (Transfer Round-up – 14:25 story), Nottingham Forest “are reportedly keen on a summer swoop” for him and face a battle of sorts with fellow Championship side Stoke City.

With there being interest, here are three reasons why Nottingham Forest should go in for Lawrence Shankland.

Three reasons Forest should go for Lawrence Shankland

1. Goals: Simplicity itself, Nottingham Forest should go for Lawrence Shankland because he knows where the back of the net is. A look at his past scoring record amplifies this:

2019/20 – 28 goals/3 assists in 33 games

2018/19 – 34 goals/8 assists in 41 games

2017/18 – 27 goals/16 assists in 32 games

Over the past three seasons, Shankland has bagged 89 goals and provided 27 assists which highlight the threat that he possesses.

2. Youth: He’s only 24 years old. That means that there is plenty of time for him to become an even better striker. Under the influence of someone like Sabri Lamouchi, that aspect of his game could be teased out of him. There is development potential in Shankland and that is something which Nottingham Forest should pay attention to.

3. Partner to Lewis Grabban: 17-goal Grabban would likely be retained by Forest to lead the line in Lamouchi’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation that he’s deployed 23 times in this season’s Championship campaign. Whilst he has played primarily as a centre-forward over recent seasons, he has also had experience playing a little deeper earlier in his career. That versatility could be utilised and developed by Forest.

Should Nottingham Forest seriously consider going in for Lawrence Shankland?