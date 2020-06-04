Matt preston was one of 11 players released by Mansfield town last month, as per their club website.

The Stags announced that the centre-back would leave as a free agent when his contract at Field Mill expires.

Preston, who is 25 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months but could he be a man in-demand in the lower leagues?

This is because he has already racked up over 150 appearances in his career to date and could prove to be a shrewd signing by a side needing defensive reinforcements this summer.

Preston started his career at Walsall and rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first-team and playing 50 times. He then moved to Swindon Town for a season in 2017/18 before his ex-Robins’ boss David Flitcroft snapped him up for Mansfield Town two years ago.

He has been a regular for the Stags over the past two campaigns in League Two but has now been let go by Graham Coughlan’s side. Preston played 27 times in all competitions for Mansfield last season.

The defender, like many other players at the moment, faces an uncertain future but should have hope of finding a new club based on his experience of his regular football in Leagues One and Two over the past five years.

He is young, experienced and has a point to prove after his release by Mansfield so might be a sensible signing by a side out there needing a new centre-back for next season.

Would you take Matt Preston at your club?