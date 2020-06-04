Sheffield WEDNESDAY MIDFIELDER KIERAN LEE IS OUT OF CONTRACT THIS SUMMER.

The ex-Manchester United and Oldham Athletic man is facing an uncertain future at Hillsborough at the moment.

Lee, who is 31 years old, penned a one-year extension with the Yorkshire side last summer that is coming to an end. He has played for the Owls since 2012 and has made 211 appearances for them during that time.

The experienced midfielder has played 25 games in all competitions for Garry Monk’s in this campaign.

Lee adds more depth and options into Wednesday’s midfield department and their fans would be disappointed to see him leave for nothing this summer. However, it could be the case that they go for a different approach next term.

Sheffield Wednesday have an ageing squad and haven’t managed to push into the Play-Off picture for two seasons now.

Lee has struggled with injuries over the past three years having previously played a key in the Owls getting in the top six in 2016 and 2017.

The Stalybridge-born started out at Manchester United and made three appearances for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at QPR.

Lee left Old Trafford in 2008 for four seasons at fellow North-West side Oldham Athletic before crossing the Pennines to sign for Sheffield Wednesday eight years ago.

His lengthy association with the Owls could be coming to an end soon with his deal running out. Will they keep him for longer? Let us know in the poll below.

Will Sheffield Wednesday keep Kieran Lee?