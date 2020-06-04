Fulham have an option to extend jordan archer’s stay at the club by a further year.

Scott Parker’s side can keep him at Craven Cottage for a further 12 months if they want to, as detailed on their official club website when he signed in January.

Archer, who is 27 years old, joined the London side on a free transfer this past winter and penned a short-term deal. He is yet to feature for their first-team and was brought in as back-up.

The London-born stopper was released by fellow Championship side Millwall at the end of last season and subsequently spent the first half of this campaign in League One at Oxford United.

Archer is an experienced ‘keeper in the Football League and has racked up 250 appearances so far in his career. He adds decent competition and cover to Fulham’s goalkeeping options but they face a decision to make on whether to extend his stay this summer.

He started out at Tottenham Hotspur and had loan spells away as a youngster at Bishop’s Stortford, Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town and Millwall to gain experience.

The Lions made his move there permanent in 2015 and he went onto play 166 games, helping them gain promotion to the second tier in 2017 under Neil Harris via the Play-Offs.

Archer faces a wait to see if Fulham extend his stay at the club. His opportunities are limited with the Cottagers so he could seek first-team football elsewhere for the next campaign.

Will Fulham keep Archer?