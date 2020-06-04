Lyle Taylor is a hot topic in the news at the moment. Not only has he said that he was “stiffed” by Charlton over a new deal but he has also recently said that he won’t play when the Championship resumes. Now comes recent news from the Daily Mail, that another club is interested in him, Galatasaray of Turkey.

The news of him interesting Galatasaray was something that we wrote about here on The72. Striker Taylor is one of three Addicks players who have refused to play in the final nine games of the season. The Monserrat international is said worried that any potential injury suffered could affect an upcoming move.

His boss, Lee Bowyer, has admitted that he will miss the goal threat that Taylor possesses as his Charlton side battle against relegation. Galatasaray are thought to be monitoring the situation with Taylor ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

Who is Lyle Taylor?

Taylor started out his journey in football with Staines Town before being picked up by Millwall for their Under-18s in 2008. He was only there a year before a free transfer to non-league side Concord Rangers.

He bounced back into league football with Bournemouth in 2010 going on to feature for sides such as Falkirk, Sheffield United and Partick Thistle. This trajectory eventually brought about a move to AFC Wimbledon from Scunthorpe in 2014.

Four years later, after 150 games with the Dons, Taylor to Charlton on a two-year deal. That deal is now coming to a somewhat acrimonious end with Taylor refusing to play a part in the last nine games of the season. The much-travelled striker is looking at his next move.

What does Lyle Taylor bring to the table?

If you look at the headline figures, Taylor brings goals and assists aplenty with the game that he plays. Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Taylor has put away 36 goals and provided 14 assists in 63 league appearances for the club. These are split into 11 goals/one assist this season and 21 goals/11 assists last season.

Focusing in on his performance output this season, per Whoscored, there is a lot that can be learned about his game. On a per 90 min basis (which looks at output across a typical game time), he is definitely a busy player.

He works himself into position to be able to take 2.6 shots per 90. 2.5 (61.5%) of these come from inside the penalty and 0.7 (27%) come from outside the area. With just over 11% of his shots coming from in the six-yard area, Lyle Taylor isn’t your prototypical ‘fox-in-the-box’ striker.

Accuracy-wise, 1.2 (46%) of his shots are on-target. His total of 11 goals from 22 on-target shots shows that he has a 50% conversion rate for shots that are on-target.

Reflections – does Lyle Taylor fit what Galatasaray need?

Galatasaray currently sit 3rd in Turkey’s Super Lig and have been largely reliant on the 9 goals of Colombian striker Radamel Falcao. Behind Falcao, you have the likes of Adem Buyuk (6 goals) and Ryan Babel and Sofiane Feghouli (5 goals). Taylor’s output is more than any of those but you have to account for the different strength between the two leagues and, thus, the level of opposition.

Galatasaray predominantly plays with a 4-1-4-1 formation, obviously with Radamel Falcao as a lone out-and-out striker. There is no scenario I can imagine where Taylor is going to usurp Falcao and take his starting spot so he’d be looking at a place in the bank of four behind him. That would, of course, mean he’d have to adapt to what could be an attacking wing position.

He has experience of playing here in 2017/18 for AFC Wimbledon with 7 appearances (5 on the right/2 on the left). In these 7 games, he managed to score three goals – showing that he could be a threat from wide out.

Will Galatasaray sign him? Well, that is unknown but Lyle Taylor might be a good option for the Turkish side looking for a player with a genuine goal threat in him.