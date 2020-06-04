Managers come and go, some stick around for a bit longer. Some have become club icons for their services in managing one club for a period of time. Sir Alex Ferguson spent 27 years at Manchester United, winning 38 trophies in the process. Sam Allardyce spent just 67 days as England manager, he even had a 100% win record (yes, ok, he only managed one game).

Every manager has a different style, the likes of Klopp have very much made the ‘arm around a players shoulder’ approach one of the more favoured managerial styles. A slightly alternative approach was that of Willie Maley, the first manager of Celtic appointed in 1897. Malay was a manager for 43 years and in the early days very rarely had anything to do with the players. He would watch training sessions from the director’s box and would never give team talks. He would never tell the players if they were in the team, they would have to read the newspaper to find out the starting XI for the next game.

Gareth Ainsworth is currently the longest-serving manager in the EFL, managing Wycombe for nearly eight years.

Since the 5th February 2013, Nottingham Forest has had 10 different permanent managers (Gary Brazil has been in charge on a caretaker basis three times and Simon Ireland took charge as caretaker once). and S

In two minutes, can you name the last 10 managers (including current) of Nottingham Forest?