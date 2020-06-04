Scottish side Rangers are ready to offer a deal for Blackpool teen sensation Tony Weston according to Football Insider.

The teenager has burst onto the scene in League One and already made his debut for the Seasiders despite only being 16-years-old.

Weston is on the radar of a number of clubs but is reported to have already held talks with the SPL giants ahead of a possible summer move.

In recent times, Rangers haven’t had much success from their youth department and are looking to recruit Weston as they see him a potential star for the future.

Weston has won Academy Player of the Year award several times for Blackpool and his impressive performances have attracted interest from many clubs both in Scotland and England.

He made his senior debut as a substitute in an FA Cup clash in January and trains with the first-team squad on a regular basis.

The forward is unable to sign a professional deal with Blackpool until his 17th birthday, however the rules are different in Scotland. North of the border, clubs are allowed to sign players on professional contracts from the age of 16.

Leeds United have also been credited as having an interest in the starlet but Rangers are the club which appear to be making the main headway in the pursuit of the forward.

It is not yet known is Weston will feature in a Blackpool shirt again following the uncertainty regarding the resumption of the League One season.

Most clubs are divided on whether they wish for the season to be continued or curtailed meaning many transfers are having to be put on the back burner for now.