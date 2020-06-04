The EFL will have a meeting on Tuesday June 9 to discuss the possible outcome of the Championship campaign should the season have to be curtailed in an official EFL statement.

It has already been confirmed that June 20 is the date which has been provisionally pencilled in for the season to resume.

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have made no secret of their desire to complete the campaign and play the remaining nine games to ensure they win promotion to the Premier League on the pitch.

The Championship top two hold a healthy cushion over third-placed Fulham and barring a capitulation, will be confident of playing top-flight football next season.

However, there are still obstacles that could hinder or even prevent the resumption of the season and there is yet to be any clarification on how things will proceed should this happen.

It would likely be based on a points-per-game basis which would see both Leeds and West Brom win promotion but the EFL have released a statement confirming a meeting will take place to discuss the matter further.

“The EFL board met today and considered a number of proposals submitted by EFL clubs in respect of proposed amendments to EFL regulations in order to determine what will happen in the event the 2019/20 season is curtailed in any EFL division.”

“This now brings an end to a comprehensive consultation phase and clubs have today received formal notice of the meeting which will now take place on Tuesday 9 June 2020.”

“At that meeting clubs will consider a number of different proposals from both clubs and the board of the EFL.”