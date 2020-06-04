Speaking to Football Insider, former England international striker Darren Bent has called on Leeds United to swoop for Liverpool winger Darren Bent, saying he would be the “perfect signing” for the Whites.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, links between Leeds United and Liverpool winger Harry Wilson have emerged once again. Football Insider has reported that Liverpool could let Wilson go in a cut-price deal with, Marcelo Bielsa said to be a big admirer. Wilson has previously been linked with a loan move to Elland Road but has previously joined Derby County and Bournemouth on loan instead.

With links emerging once again, pundits have been commenting on the possibility of Wilson joining Leeds United. Previously, former Whites defender Alex Bruce has that the thought of the Welshman linking up with Pablo Hernandez is a “tasty” one.

Now, former England international striker Darren Bent has had his say on the rumours. Bent has said that he believes Wilson would be the “perfect signing” for Leeds this summer. He said:

“I really like Harry Wilson, I watched him a lot at Derby and I thought he was brilliant. He’s done well at Bournemouth on occasions as well. I really like him, I think he’s got everything and if Leeds do get promoted, I think that would be a perfect signing.

“Even if, for whatever reason, they don’t get promoted, I think he’d be a great signing as well so I’d love to see them try to get him then as well because he knows the leagues, he knows what it takes, he’s got very, very good quality.

“I think with that experience he’d be the perfect signing for Leeds, whatever division they’re in.”

Wilson, 23, starred on loan in the Championship with Hull City and Derby County. His form earned him a Premier League loan move last summer, joining Bournemouth on a season-long deal. With the Cherries, Wilson has scored six goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances.

Leeds fans, do you agree with Bent? Would Wilson be a perfect signing for you this summer?

Would Harry Wilson be Leeds United's perfect summer signing?