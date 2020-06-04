Speaking to Swansea City’s official club website, Swansea City loan man Freddie Woodman has said that he doesn’t want his spell with the club to come to an end.

Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman has been a hit since joining Swansea City on loan last summer. The goalkeeper has held down a spot in Steve Cooper’s starting 11 all season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 45 goals in the process.

Only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets than the Swansea loan man this season, helping the Swans to 11th place, three points away from the play-off positions with nine games remaining.

With nine games remaining of the regular Championship season, Woodman has taken time to reflect on his time in South Wales. Speaking to the club’s official website, Woodman has said that he hopes to help fire his loan club to the Championship play-offs, adding that he does not want his time with Swansea City to end. He said:

“It’s my first full season at Championship level and the aim was to get as many minutes under my belt as possible and try to improve. I also wanted to play in this league to get the experience of playing in the derbies and other big atmospheres like we had at Elland Road.

“So far I think I’ve put in some good performances, which I’m pleased with. It’s been a fantastic experience. We still have nine games left to play – hopefully, three more after that – and I’ve absolutely loved it. I don’t want it to end because I’m really enjoying it.”

With Woodman only at the Liberty Stadium on loan, he will be returning to part club Newcastle United at the end of the season. It awaits to be seen what Newcastle have planned for Woodman this summer, with Martin Dubravka holding down the number one spot at St James’ Park.

Swansea City will need to look for a new goalkeeper this summer, with Erwin Mulder and Steven Benda the only other goalkeeping options currently contracted to the club.

Would you like to see Swansea City make a permanent swoop for Woodman this summer?