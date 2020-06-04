According to a report from Edinburgh Live, League One pair Portsmouth and Peterborough United are among the sides “keeping tabs” on Accrington Stanley’s out of contract winger Jordan Clark.

The Daily Record reported late last month that Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark is subject to interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. Hibs – now managed by ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross – are said have looked at Clark as a possible target for the summer.

Now, a report has claimed that two League One sides are also interested in Clark. The Accrington Stanley star is reportedly on the radar of Portsmouth and Peterborough United. The pair are said to be “keeping tabs” on Clark ahead of the summer transfer window.

Clark is out of contract this summer and amid the uncertainty surrounding League One clubs, his situation remains up in the air. League One clubs – at the time of writing this – have not yet officially decided on whether or not to restart the season and if it does end, how to do so.

The winger has been a star performer for John Coleman’s side this season. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and laid on nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. In total, the winger has played in 191 games, scored 29 goals and provided 36 assists in the process since joining in 2016.

Stanley will be hoping to keep Clark on board but with Portsmouth and Peterborough said keen, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. Kenny Jackett will be hoping to add to his side this summer regardless of which their division Pompey are in, while Posh have made a habit of bringing in talented individuals and turning them into Championship players.

