Newcastle United are gearing up for their return to action, with Steve Bruce’s squad returning to training ahead of the 2019/20 season. However, one man who has been told not to return to training is defender Jamie Sterry.

Sterry – who has spent time out on loan in the Football League with Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra – is out of contract this summer and looks set to be released once his deal comes to an end.

The Newcastle Chronicle reported the news of Sterry’s exclusion from training and the report adds that the Magpies academy graduate has attracted the interest of both Luton Town and Ipswich Town.

The pair were credited with interest in Sterry in January (as per a report from the Newcastle Chronicle). Now, the door seems to have been opened for one of the two to swoop in to sign up Sterry on the cheap.

Sterry, 24, has picked up most of his senior experience out on loan. He played 20 times for Coventry and featured 10 times for Crewe across all competitions. Since breaking through Newcastle’s academy, Sterry has registered eight appearances for the senior side.

Luton’s right-back options will need bolstering ahead of next season. Luke Bolton and James Bree were only brought in on loan, with Martin Cranie the only right-back option contracted to the club as it stands. Sterry could be an option for Nathan Jones with right-back likely to be a position he looks to fill this summer.

As for Ipswich, Kane Vincent-Young has been their first-choice man in the role this season. However, he has struggled with injury problems since joining. Janoi Donacien has filled in at right-back when called upon, while Gwion Edwards has slotted in at right-wing back when required as well. Sterry could be a shrewd signing for the Tractor Boys to provide cover and competition for Vincent-Young.

