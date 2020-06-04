Yesterday Sheffield Wednesday announced that they’d granted a 12-month contract extension to Dutch defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy – something confirmed by local media publication The Star.

27-year-old Pelupessy signed for the Owls in mid-January 2018 from Dutch outfit Heracles Almelo. This extension will take him into his third season with the South Yorkshire club for whom he has made a total of 71 appearances over his time at the club.

17 of those appearances have come this season: 12 in the Championship, three in the FA Cup and two in the EFL Cup. It’s been a season punctuated by the odd appearance, plenty of bench time and some spells when he hasn’t been in the matchday squad.

A member of his management, Revien Kanhai, confirmed news of Pelupessy’s extension to The Star, saying: “Sheffield Wednesday made it clear that they see value in Joey, and they had until the third Saturday of May to exercise the one-year option in his deal, and they did that. He’s pleased to be staying at the club.”

Whilst the player might be pleased that he is staying at the club, that is not a feeling that is universally shared. Fans, obviously not all but the vast majority seen angered at the deal that has been offered to him.

Hutchinson leaving for nowt & Pelupessy getting a new contract 🙃 if you didn’t laugh you’d cry #swfc — Chris Milner (@CeeJayMilner) June 3, 2020

I bet even Pelupessy didn’t think he was getting a new contract. 🤣🤣🤣 #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) June 3, 2020

Kept pelupessy so may as well give all others a new contract cause he’s worse one out of lot of em #swfc — Luke Askham (@Luke_Askham) June 3, 2020

Oh my word. Joey Pelupessy gets a 12 month contract extension. He makes Jacob Butterfield look good. What a sorry start to the football news coming out of S6. Next up will be Nuhiu…….can we extend lockdown please 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #SWFC — Lee South (@SWFCSouthy) June 3, 2020

With Pelupessy signing a new contract I’m getting a feeling that we could be building for LG1. #swfc — Shawn Owen🦉 (@SW18_67FC) June 3, 2020

So much for a fresh start @ #swfc next season with Pelupessy staying on for another year. Are we just keeping him on because he’s cheap? It’s can’t be because of his football ability, he’s crap. — Mark (@mark42swfc) June 3, 2020

The72 Verdict

I suppose the big, burning question is a very simple one: should Sheffield Wednesday have offered a 12-month extension to Pelupessy. It’s difficult because we don’t see the things that Garry Monk and his coaches must see day in, day out on the training pitches.

However, if that’s what is keeping him at Hillsborough, the training success, it isn’t being translated onto the pitch. That’s where a player earns his repute, so-to-speak. That’s the bread-and-butter of a player’s worth. Fans aren’t seeing it on the pitch, so they have every right to question Pelupessy being awarded a longer deal.

The management MUST see something in Joey Pelupessy because the majority of the fans definitely don’t.

Were Sheffield Wednesday right to give Pelupessy a new deal?