Nathan Holland has had his loan at Oxford United ended and he will return to parent club West Ham United according to their official club website.

The 21-year-old winger started his career at Everton but ended up switching to West Ham in 2017. He has shown himself to be one of the top players in their youth system and even made a couple of league appearances in the first half of the 2019/20 season.

Because he wouldn’t get many first-team appearances if he stayed at West Ham, Holland moved on loan to Oxford for the rest of the season. He started to do well at the U’s and made 10 appearances during his time at the Kassam Stadium, scoring two goals in that time. But he suffered a hamstring injury which would have ended his season had the year finished at the expected time, meaning his early promise at the club could not be continued.

When the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there was some hope that Holland would be back playing for Oxford should the Sky Bet League One season restart. Many players that had been ruled out for the season will get another chance now that the season has been extended.

But Holland will not be one of them. His loan has now been ended and he will be returning to West Ham for the rest of the season.

Holland said: “I really enjoyed my time at Oxford United, it was a great experience.”

