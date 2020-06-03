Hull City are plotting to sign free agent Alexander Milosevic according to a report from Swedish publication Fotboll Direkt.

The 28-year-old defender, who has been capped seven times by Sweden and played in their Olympic side for the 2016 games, is known in England as playing for Nottingham Forest. He signed for them in February 2019 but it didn’t work out for him. Just a few months after Milosevic signed for Forest, Sabri Lamouchi was appointed as their new head coach. He didn’t see a role for him at the City Ground and he was released by mutual consent in November.

Milosevic returned to his native Sweden and trained with his former club AIK for a while. He was expected to sign a new deal there but that hasn’t happened yet. But now he could end up staying in England due to there being interest from a side there.

Every team is looking for a bargain this summer due to the fact they will be cutting their budgets thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. That could be why Hull are looking at Milosevic as a potential signing. While their interest in him may end up depending on if they stay in the Sky Bet Championship, they were just one place above the relegation zone before the season was suspended, they appear to like he could be a cheap deal. He is obviously a free agent right now and the fact he has been without a job for a few months may mean his wage demands won’t be too high.

Should Hull City sign Alexander Milosevic?