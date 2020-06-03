Hull City face a very difficult ask in finding goals in the absence of jarrod bowen.

The prolific winger was the Tigers’ main source of goals over the past three seasons and they have not won a game since his departure to West Ham United in January.

Grant McCann’s side also lost Kamil Grosicki this past winter and brought in the likes of Mallik Wilks, Marcus Maddison and Martin Samuelsen to try and fill the massive void left.

The Yorkshire side also forked out £1.5 million to land forward James Scott from Motherwell on deadline day in January. However, the young Scotsman was injured during his first training session.

Nevertheless, Hull will be hoping that he is the man to follow in the footsteps on Bowen and establish himself as a key first-team player over the course of the three-and-a-half year contract he has penned at the KCOM Stadium.

Scott, who is 19 years old, has already got 42 appearances under his belt so far in his career for Motherwell and managed seven goals for the Scottish Premiership side.

Hull are no strangers to scouting talent from Scotland and lured a young Andrew Robertson to the club in 2015 from Dundee United. In addition, not many Tigers’ fans knew much about the teenage Bowen when he arrived from Hereford United, or thought Harry Maguire would go onto become the world’s most expensive defender when he signed from the then-League One side Sheffield United.

It is all doom and gloom around Hull at the moment due to their current league position and ownership issues. However, Scott will be aiming to give their fans something to cheer about when he gets to make his long awaited debut.

Can Hull City survive the drop this season?