Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told Yorkshire Live that his decisions revolving around Sam Hutchinson and Keiren Westwood have been for the benefit of the club.

Over the last few months, one of the most contentious debates Wednesday fans have been having is over what has been happening with Hutchinson and Westwood. Hutchinson hasn’t played for the Owls since their late January FA Cup win over QPR while Westwood hasn’t seen the pitch since November. Reports have suggested both have been training with the U23s though Westwood has denied reports of a rift between him and Monk. Both players similarly were frozen out during Jos Luhukay’s time as manager.

Monk was asked about the duo today in a press conference that took place over Zoom. While Monk wasn’t too drawn on the situation around Hutchinson, he has said that Westwood has been injured for a while and still won’t be available for training for a while. He added that all his decisions about the two players has been about what is best for the club now and in the long run.

Monk said: “Keiren has been injured. He was injured before this period and wasn’t available anyway.

“As I’ve said before, I have to make decisions on what I feel moving forward and for the best of the club, I have to make decisions that not everybody agrees with or likes, and that’s part of my job.

“I try and do that not just for the here and now, but for the future of the club, and for how we need to evolve this squad.

“Sam is part of that situation, but I’ve had clear chats with Sam, he understands where he is, I’ve had clear discussions with him like I have done with all the players.

“That’s just part of my job – I have to take that responsibility. Everyone will have their opinions on that whether it’s right or wrong… But I have the support of the club to move that forward.”

