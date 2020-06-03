Notts country have released ex-football league striker Nathan Tyson, as announced by their official club website.

The Magpies have also announced the departure of 10 other players, including Ross Fitzsimons, Matt Tootle, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alex Howes.

Neal Ardley’s side have trimmed their squad size down to 24 as they gear up for a potential return for the Play-Offs in the National League.

Their website has read: “With the regular season cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving us in third place, we are waiting to find out how the sporting outcomes of the season will be decided. We remain hopeful of being involved in a play-off competition to determine who wins promotion to Sky Bet League Two and have been planning for this eventuality since our campaign was curtailed.”

Tyson, who is 37 years old, was expected to leave Notts County this month when his contract expired anyway. He has spent the latter half of this season on loan at rivals Chesterfield.

The experienced striker will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as a free agent. He has racked up just under 600 appearances in his lengthy career, the majority of which came in the Football League.

Tyson has had spells with the likes of Reading, Wycombe Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers in the past.

He, like many other footballers this summer, will have be bide their time as unattached players and seek new a club. He did well for Chesterfield this term, bagging three goals in six games, so it could be the case the Spirerites move in for him.

