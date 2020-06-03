Birmingham City will release Kerim Mrabti at the end of his contract according to a report from the Birmingham Mail.

The Blues signed the 26-year-old striker, who can also play in midfield, in January 2019 from Swedish side Djurgardens IF. However, since signing for Birmingham, Mrabti has struggled to get first-team action under the several managers the club have had during that time. This has meant that with his contract set to expire in the summer, he was always at risk at being released.

So even though there is a clause in his contract that could have seen his deal being extended by another year, Mrabti is set to leave Birmingham this summer. It is expected that he will sign a short term deal so that can he play for the club in the restarted season but after that, he will forced to find a new side.

While Mrabti, who has been capped by Sweden three times, will be becoming a free agent, it isn’t expected that he will available for long. A proposal has already come in from Turkish side Trabzonspor while reports have suggested that Hamburg and Braga are also interested in signing him. They have previously looked into signing Mrabti and may make their move now that he is set to be a free agent. There is also a chance he sticks around in the Sky Bet Championship as this report states teams from that division are also interested. If a move to a rival side happens, this release may haunt Birmingham eventually.

