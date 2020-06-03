COVENTRY CITY ARE CLOSING IN ON A MOVE FOR PEC ZWOLLE MIDFIELDER GUSTAVO HAMER, according to Dutch news outlet Voetbal international.

The Sky Blues have identified the Brazil-born man as a summer transfer target.

Hamer, who is 22 years old, is a defensive midfielder and is expected to move on from the Eredivisie after two years with Zwolle.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with four goals and six assists.

Coventry are already planning for summer recruitment despite it still being unknown what is happening in regards to concluding the League One season.

Mark Robins’ side currently sit top of the table after an impressive campaign and may well be preparing for their long awaited return to the Championship.

The Sky Blues will lose midfielder Liam Walsh when his loan spell from Bristol City expires and Zain Westbrooke’s long-term future is up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of this month. Therefore, they may need reinforcements in this department this summer.

Hamer fits the bill for Robins. He is young, versatile and has already racked up plenty of first-team experience despite his age.

He started his career at Feyenoord and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dutch giants before going onto play twice for their senior side, one of which came against Ajax.

Hamer spent the 2017/18 season on loan at FC Dordrecht before leaving Rotterdam for PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2018. He could now be on his way to England with Coventry.

