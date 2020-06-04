Bristol Rovers have confirmed that Cameron Hargreaves has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Memorial Stadium. He is the third player this week to do so, along with Michael Kelly and Rollin Menayese.

The 21-year-old has been at the club from some time now since he joined from Exeter City in 2017. However, this has been the first season he has been exposed to first-team football. Hargreaves has featured 10 times for The Gas this season. His most impressive performance this season was in the last game Rovers played, a 2-0 win against Sunderland.

Manager Ben Garner is pleased Hargreaves is extending his stay in the Westcountry, “We are delighted that Cameron has signed a new deal and we are looking forward to him continuing his progression here at Bristol Rovers.”

Hargreaves himself was also pleased the club have offered him the chance to continue his development, “I’m happy to be signing a new contract at a football club that I really enjoy being at and where younger players are given great opportunities.”

Rovers fans have also been pleased to see that a Hargreaves will be remaining at the club for a further two years.

Twitter: @Official_BRFC No brainer! Would take him over Bennett everyday of the week – ‘bout the ‘tude. Congrats Cam. UTG (@KipsKipparooney)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC good player ! loads of energy and aggressive (@robmc5herry)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC Fantastic news. This kids got a great future ahead of him (@damo_mizz)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC Serious bit of work🤜🏻 promotion is coming I’m feeling it🟦⬜️ (@ElliotBeirne23)

Fans certainly will be hoping that Rovers can put themselves into promotion contention next season. The Gas failed to gain any sort of consistency this season, finishing in 14th place. They were never near the bottom of the league, but were far off pushing for the playoffs. Fans will be hoping for better things next season.