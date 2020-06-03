Leeds United fans need little to no reminders of the stature of Marcelo Bielsa. To many of them, Bielsa is quite simply God.

Since he arrived at Elland Road in the summer ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, Bielsa has..well, he’s done a Bielsa and totally reinvigorated Leeds United. We are not just taking a new head on Trigger’s famous brush here, Marcelo Bielsa has changed everything about the club.

Largely the same group of players that laboured under Paul Heckingbottom have been melded into a more-than-effective unit that was in the promotion running last year and is very firmly in it this year. Yet, it’s more than just player improvements that Leeds United fans have seen.

With his arrival, Leeds United fans received a holistic education in BielsaBall. This is football more than just what the players do on the pitch and how Bielsa sets them up to play. It’s the thinking that goes behind it, the development of an ethos tying the club to players, players to the club and both to the fans.

The football has improved immeasurably at the club, that cannot be denied. Yet, it’s what is going on in the background that is also important in allowing Leeds United to have increased hope that things have changed at the club, a club that was toxic not that long ago.

Bielsa’s philosophy isn’t new. It’s an old story with new trimmings that is being played out at Leeds United. There is evidence of what is happening at the West Yorkshire club in this Twitter video (below) from 2014, a video of current Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane taking in a Bielsa coaching session at Marseille.

The above video was something that was written about here on The72 earlier and it is a video which shows a continuation of Bielsa’s philosophy across a time of six years.

It is also a video that has garnered a series of responses from Leeds United fans who are more than happy to share their thoughts on what they watched.

Leeds United fans comment on Bielsa video with Zidane

