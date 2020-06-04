Scottish Championship champions, Dundee United have admitted, according to the BBC, they would “have to look at” any offers that came in for start striker Lawrence Shankland this summer. Nottingham Forest have shown plenty of interest in the 24-year-old and Dundee United have now responded.

Forest’s interest in Shankland has been going on for some time, with the club considering making a move last summer and in January. Just over a week ago, the Daily Record reported that fellow Championship side Stoke City had also joined the race to sign Shankland.

Shankland has had an unbelievable season in a tangerine shirt. He was well on his way to scoring 30+ goals before the season was stopped in early March. He found himself on 24 goals from 26 league games, an average of 0.94 goals per game. It is no surprise that Forest, a club that have struggled for a consistent goal scorer this season are interested in Shankland. His impressive performances in the Scottish Championship were rewarded with a first Scottish international cap. He scored on debut in the 6-0 drubbing against San Marino in the European Qualifiers.

Talking to BBC Scotland, Tony Ashgar (Dundee’s sporting director) insists the club would like to keep hold of Shankland despite interest, “If bids come in, we’ll have to look at them,” Asghar told BBC Scotland. [We’ll assess] the situation financially, whether it’s going to help the club long term. [It is] strange times, but ultimately we definitely want to hold on to him.”

Shankland only signed a three-year deal at the beginning of last season, so Dundee will be looking at receiving a decent fee if they are to allow Shankland to leave Tannadice Park this window.