Zinedine Zidane, affectionately called ZiZu, was a player of his generation who fittingly will be remembered as one of football’s greats. He was one of the Galacticos signed by Real Madrid and is now their coach.

He’s masterminded multiple Champions League wins for Los Blancos and he is a coach that many look up to. In that vein, so is Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. In the following video on Twitter (below), there is a meeting of the two greats in 2014 when Bielsa was in charge at Marseille.

What it shows is Zidane getting a little insight into the methods that Bielsa employed back in 2014. Even then he was seen as a visionary, a man ahead of his time.

Zidane is about to watch a training session that Bielsa will undertake and the Argentinian asks Zidane whether he has the time to stay afterwards and listen to his rationale in more depth.

What Bielsa relays to the French great is that he has split his players into two groups on what he calls his top-pitch and bottom-pitch. The top-pitch is where they are recreating the specifics of a particular moment from the previous game where they struggled to score.

On the bottom pitch, players work through scenarios aimed at sorting out the problems that they faced. Then, the following day the starting team will attempt to solve the problems that they faced.

Bielsa calls these specifics ‘football moments’ and in what he is showing Zidane, you get a glimpse of the dynamics that he employs at Leeds United. At Elland Road, the Under-23s are often drafted in to present game scenarios and recreate these ‘football moments’.