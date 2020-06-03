Derby County are yet to start talks with Tom Huddlestone despite him being out of contract this summer according to a report from The Athletic.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has been capped four times by England, started his career at Derby. He was able to return to the East Midlands in 2017 after signing for them for an undisclosed fee, moving to the club from Hull City. Since then he has been an important player for the Rams as they push for promotion, making 79 appearances and scoring three goals.

However, time is running out on Huddlestone’s career with Derby. His contract is set to expire in the summer and according to this report, there has been no talks between the two parties.

This may just be because of the times. In normal times, most contract situations would have been sorted by now. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic extending the season, things are more complicated. With the season extending past June 30th, the time when football contracts expire, Huddlestone would have to sign a short term deal in order to help Derby finish the season. This is not taking into account any potential extension beyond this summer.

This doesn’t mean Huddlestone won’t be signing a new deal with Derby. Every team is dealing with this in a different way and it is still possible Huddlestone signs a new deal with Derby. But the former Tottenham Hotspur man is anxious about getting an injury in the extended season which could affect his future with Derby or any other team that might be interested in him.

