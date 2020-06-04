With several Sheffield Wednesday contracts expiring at the end of the season, The Star has had it confirmed that they’ve moved to extend Dutch midfielder Joel Pelupessy’s contract.

The Owls have opted to extend Pelupessy’s by 12-months, meaning the Dutchman will be spending his third season at Hillsborough. Pelupessy has featured 12 times for Garry Monk’s side this season but hasn’t scored or registered an assist. However, he has proved is value in breaking up play in the middle of the park, averaging at least one tackle and an interception a game.

Revien Kanhai, of his management agency, Forza Sports Group in the Netherlands, confirmed news of Pelupessy’s extension to The Star, saying, “Sheffield Wednesday made it clear that they see value in Joey, and they had until the third Saturday of May to exercise the one-year option in his deal, and they did that. He’s pleased to be staying at the club.”

Pelupessy and the club may be pleased he will be staying at Wednesday for another season, however, fans have expressed their disappointment in the news.

Twitter: @Owlstalk OMG what a joke, I’m guessing the management will say he gets up and down the pitch and closes people dow… https://t.co/IMQH3iBZyU (@Andrewp1966)

Twitter: @Owlstalk Absolutely awful. The ball is like a hot potatoe for him. Makes a living from looking busy. Not even clos… https://t.co/2SewuHO5IC (@moscowowls)

Twitter: @Owlstalk Terrible footballer, I honestly don’t see what he offers, don’t bother bringing football back if this is… https://t.co/TUjy7Xf0i8 (@Roemeister86)

One fan thinks this news will have a big impact on next season – and not in a good way.

Twitter: @Owlstalk If this is true then next season is a right off (@MParkinbum)

Another fan understands why the clubs has extended the midfielder’s contract but hopes he does not feature too much.

Twitter: @Owlstalk Agree he’s not been good enough but at the rate we’re going with players leaving at the end of their cont… https://t.co/tBsvEgFdtF (@StoxMarren)

It is fair to say that Owls fans are not best pleased by the news of Pelupessy’s contract extension. They will be hoping Garry Monk can bring in someone ahead of the Dutchman he will be no more than a squad player next season.