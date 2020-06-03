Leeds United are a side tipped by some voices in the media to have an interest in Canadian striker Cyle Larin. However, a report from Italy could be about to put a final marker down on how this interest will turn out.

Larin has spent this season on loan from Besiktas at Belgian side Zulte Waregem where he has performed well. After scoring seven goals and supplying 10 assists this season, the Belgian side was thought ready to activate the €2.4m/£2m purchase option clause – since suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Then, Turkish source Fanatik reported that Leeds United was also an interested party. Fanatik said that Larin “is on the list of Leeds United” and that the Whites are just one team from the Championship interested in the Canadian frontman but fail to specify the others. However, they are clear that Besiktas will “send the Canadian star to England for a higher price” if Zulte Waregem dally until the last minute in taking up their option to buy.

That price was said to be an offer in the region of £5million. That price would be a decent option to pay for the 31-cap, eight-goal Larin. However, Italian source Calciomercato throw some cold water on any lingering hopes that Leeds United might have had in the Canadian.

In a very brief snippet of an article, they say that the Canadian is ready to move on after his Turkish adventure but it is not Leeds where he is heading to. Instead, it is to Russia and CSKA Moscow that Larin is heading.

Should this be true, then Leeds United are going to have to scratch Larin from their future transfer plans.

Would Cyle Larin have been able to cut it at Leeds United?