Kamil Miazek’s contract at Leeds United expires this summer.

The Polish goalkeeper could be set to become a free agent when his deal at Elland Road runs down.

Miazek, who is 23 years old, has been on the books with the Whites since 2018 and has never made a senior appearance.

He has featured for their first-team in friendlies and has been on the bench on a handful occasions in the Championship during his time in Yorkshire.

However, Leeds face a decision on whether to keep him at the club. They exercised an option to extend his contract last summer by a further year but the same happening again this time around is less certain.

Miazek is way down the pecking order behind Kiko Casilla and Ilan Meslier and at the age of 23 is no longer considered a young prospect. It may now be time for a younger ‘keeper to step up in his place.

It could suit both parties for him to leave the Whites on a free this summer, especially if Marcelo Bielsa can guide them to promotion to the Premier League as his chances of ever playing for their first-team would be near zero.

Miazek has played in his native Poland in the past for GKS Bełchatów and Chojniczanka Chojnice, as well as having a brief stint in the academy at Feyernoord in the past.

He has been a regular for Leeds’ Under-23’s and has mixed in and around their senior side so has pedigree and some experience. The stopper could be a decent option for someone out there over the coming months.

Is it time for Miazek to leave Leeds?