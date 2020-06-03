Liam walsh has been real hit on loan at Coventry city this season.

The highly-rated midfielder has spent the year with the Sky Blues from Bristol City.

Walsh, who is 22 years old, has played a key part in Mark Robins’ sides’ rise to the top of League One this season, scoring four goals and gaining seven assists from 34 games.

Coventry’s transfer recruitment last summer was top notch by bringing in the likes of Walsh, Matt Godden, Marko Marosi and Callum O’Hare. It will have to be the same again over the coming months if they are promoted to the Championship.

Signing Walsh on a permanent deal from Bristol City is likely to be high up on Mark Robins’ wish list. In theory his current contract at Ashton Gate expires this month, however, the Robins hold an option to extend it by a further year.

The ex-England Under-18 international started his career at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Toffees. Instead, he had loan spells at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before Bristol City signed him in January 2018.

He has since made 19 appearances for the Robins and has struggled to get regular first-team action, hence why they loaned him to Coventry.

Walsh has thrived at League One level and has been a consistent performer for the Sky Blues. He is a tidy player, works well in their system and has a bright future ahead of him.

If Coventry can sign him permanently this summer then that would be a massive boost heading back into the Championship (fingers crossed).

Will Coventry sign Walsh permanently?