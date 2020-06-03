Stephen ward is out of contract at stoke city this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international was signed for the Potters on a one-year deal by Nathan Jones last year.

The ex-Stoke boss now finds himself back at Luton Town and will be looking to put his own stamp on the Hatters again over the coming months.

As he scours the transfer market for potential signings this summer, could he look to reunite with Ward on a free transfer?

The left-back faces an uncertain future at the Bet365 Stadium and may well find himself as a free agent. He is a decent option for Luton as he is experienced, versatile and has played at the highest level.

Ward, who is 34 years old, has racked up over 500 appearances in his lengthy career to date, 17 of which came in the Championship with Stoke this season.

He moved to England in 2006 from Bohemians and joined Wolves before going onto play 239 games for the Midlands side, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

Ward has since played for Burnley in the top flight and will have to weigh up his options this summer if the Potters decide against keeping him.

Jones boosted his defensive ranks at Stoke last June by bringing in Ward on a free and doing the same at Kenilworth Road is not beyond the realms of possibility.

The Welshman’s immediate aim will be battling to retain Luton’s Championship status when the season resumes, but Ward’s contract situation is something for Hatters’ fans to keep an eye on.

Would Ward be a good signing for Luton?