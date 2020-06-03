Fulham have the option to sign AFC BOURNEMOUTH LOANEE HARRY ARTER ON A PERMANENT BASIS.

The Cottagers signed him on loan last summer with the view to a permanent deal this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he joined last August.

Arter, who is 30 years old, has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Scott Parkers side this season.

They face a decision to make on whether he has a long-term future at Craven Cottage.

The midfielder still has a year left on his contract at Bournemouth but is likely to leave them this summer, even if Fulham opt against signing him. He has fallen down the pecking order with the Cherries and was also loaned out to Cardiff City last season.

Arter’s chances of joining Fulham on a permanent basis could depend on what league they are in next term. If he can help them gain promotion to the Premier League when the season resumes then they may decide to exercise their option.

The ex-Charlton Athletic man signed for Bournemouth from Woking in 2010 and has since played 255 games for Eddie Howe’s side, helping them get from League One to the top flight during his 10 years there.

However, Arter’s lengthy association with the Cherries could come to an end soon if Fulham decide to sign him. They also have the same decision to make with Anthony Knockaert, who is on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Fulham currently sit 3rd in league table, six points behind West Brom in 2nd.

Will Fulham sign Arter?