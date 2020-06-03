The resumption of football is on the horizon in England, the Championship is set to resume on the 20th of June, with League One formalities still to be decided. It is looking more and more likely that it will just be the playoffs that are played in League One. With that in mind, clubs are having to discuss contract extensions in order to fulfil the remaining fixtures. Portsmouth FC is one of those clubs and have this morning announced the extension of full-back Steve Seddon.

Seddon joined Pompey on loan in January from Championship side Birmingham City and quickly became first-choice left-back. Before the season was halted, Seddon made 17 appearances in a blue shirt and quickly became a fan favourite. He made an immediate impact at Fratton Park and was nominated for the League One Player of the Month award in January. His only goal this season was an absolute rocket against Rochdale at Fratton Park in February.

Twitter: 🙌 That left foot! #Pompey https://t.co/6GMK1bmZg3 (@Pompey)

Manager Kenny Jackett has expressed his delight at being able to keep Seddon for the remaining fixtures. “I’m really pleased he can continue with us. Steve is a popular member of the squad – both with fans and his team-mates. His loan spell has been very successful so far and we hope it has a big finish, as we attempt to get into the Championship.”

Jackett eluded to the popularity of Seddon amongst the Pompey fans and that was backed up by the comments on Twitter following his loan extension. With many fans calling for Pompey to sign the player permanently when the transfer window opens.

Twitter: @Pompey Announce on a permanent (@adampfc_)