Leyton orient have said they are in ‘negotiations’ over extending Jobi McAnuff’s deal at the club, as per their official club website.

The O’s have become the latest League Two side to announce their retained list.

Arthur Janata, Dale Gorman, James Alabi and Matt Harrold will be leaving the club as free agents this summer.

Orient are also hopeful of keeping Marvin Ekpiteta, Ruel Sotiriou and Shadrach Ogie at the club, as well as McAnuff.

McAnuff, who is 38 years old, made just one appearance this past season as he has stepped more into a coaching role to help Ross Embleton.

The veteran winger is a vastly experienced player and keeping him at Brisbane Road for next term would be a boost for the club.

He started out as a youngster at Wimbledon before embarking on spells at West Ham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

The Jamaica international signed for Reading in 2007 and went onto make 206 appearances, helping the Royals gain promotion to the Premier League in his third campaign at the Madejski Stadium.

McAnuff joined Leyton Orient in 2014 and spent two years with the London side before in May 2016 when his contract expired. He trained with Minnesota United before signing for Stevenage for a year.

The winger then re-joined the O’s a couple of years ago and played a key role in their promotion from the National League. They are now hoping to keep him for another year in League Two at least.

